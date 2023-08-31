Kevin O'Connell and judge Tommy Wright with the champion ewe lamb that sold for an Irish record price of €1,090.

A little under one month ago, the Southern Ireland Dorset Breeders Club held its annual sale in GVM Mart Tullamore.

The sale, which was held on Saturday 5 August, met a strong clearance rate, with shearling rams averaging €533.34 and ram lambs averaging €650.

The females were also a good sell, with hogget ewes averaging €362.73 and ewe lambs averaging €514.45.

The sale was met with a strong clearance of both males and females, as the lots were sold to all corners of the country.

Top price

The top price at the sale was paid for the champion ewe lamb from the pre-sale show, which was bred by Kevin O Connell.

The lamb was purchased by Michael Dolan from Athlone, Co Westmeath, for €1,090 which is a new club record.

The pre-sale show was judged by Tommy Wright of the Ballytaggert flock.