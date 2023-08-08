This increase in wind energy production was partly due to the poor weather during the month.

The amount of electricity generated by wind power in July 2023 was up by 51% when compared to the same month last year. In July, around 32% of the total electricity use was supplied by wind.

The average wholesale price of electricity in Ireland per megawatt-hour during July 2023 was €96.24, down from €117.11 the previous month. Prices on days with the most wind power saw the average cost of a megawatt-hour of electricity decrease by 12% to €93.30 per megawatt-hour compared to the previous month, rising to €111.71 on days when we relied almost entirely on fossil fuels.