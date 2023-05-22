Lisa Ryan is the manager of the National Centre for Brewing and Distilling (NCBD). The plant currently has the capability of malting 250g to up to 250kg batches for the industry.

Developing added-value opportunities for the tillage sector is key to ensure its future sustainability. In this context, the National Centre for Brewing and Distilling (NCBD) has commenced phase one operations at Oak Park.

The aim of the NCBD is to demonstrate the utility of Irish grains for malting and distilling as a viable substitute for imported grains, while also supporting the drinks industry to innovate and adapt current processes to meet future market demands.

As the Irish drinks industry continues to thrive, the country has seen significant growth in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink sales.

One area of significant growth is Irish whiskey and competitors are exploring ways to innovate and gain further market share.

Heritage grains

In the past few years, many distillers have tried to resurrect old heritage grains and heritage mash bills in an effort to diversify.

The NCBD will play an active role in this type of innovation - with the use of the pilot plant to optimise flavour profiles, yields and overall process ability of different mash bills for the industry.

Currently in the first phase of development, the focus is on the operation of facilities for testing raw materials for malting and the production of small batches of specialised malts for the craft beer sector or for test batches for the malting and distilling companies.

Amber Cowman, a student from SETU, undertaking her third year work-based learning module with Teagasc as part of the honours degree in brewing and distilling (CAO code SE521), pictured running the micro malting plant in the NCBD.

In collaboration with South East Technological University (SETU), the strategic goal is to develop the region into a centre of excellence for brewing and distilling, demonstrating and supporting additional added-value demand for cereal production (eg rye, oats and wheat).

The Teagasc-SETU partnership will also support education, training, research and innovation within the drinks industry, encompassing all stages and stakeholders from education, agronomy and production through to the finished product.

You can find out more about the NCBD at the Teagsc crops open day on 21 June.

On the day, the Irish Farmers Journal will host a cover crop establishment demonstration in conjunction with Teagasc.