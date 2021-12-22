Breed societies are currently trying to figure out if the requirements of the new EHC will be able to work in practice.

A proposal has been put forward by the European Commission which allows NI-origin livestock to return home from shows and sales in Britain without completing a six-month residency period.

Since 1 January 2021, the NI protocol element of the Brexit withdrawal agreement has been an indirect barrier to local pedigree breeders who want to show cattle and sheep across the Irish Sea.

The rules require all NI-origin livestock to complete a six-month residency period in Britain if they are not sold or are bought by another NI-based breeder.

This requirement is set out in the export health certificate (EHC) which must accompany livestock on the return journey from Britain back to NI.

However, a new EHC has been made available which allows livestock to return straight to NI if they have been in Britain for 15 days or less.

But certain conditions apply, such as all NI livestock need to be kept separate during the show/sale. Also, NI livestock are not allowed to have contact with “animals of a lower health status” during their time in transit or at the event.

“It has been agreed that these measures can be introduced with immediate effect, before the legislation is formally adopted,” said Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots.

In response to a written question from DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, Minister Poots said the new arrangement was the result of “extensive technical discussions” between officials from DAERA, the UK government and the European Commission. He maintained the new EHC will “significantly reduce the difficulties” that local pedigree breeders face when selling livestock in Britain.

However, pedigree breed societies are currently trying to figure out if the requirements of the new EHC will be able to work in practice.

“It could mean that all NI livestock have to go through a separate sales ring or need to have their own individual sale. It might not be feasible given that numbers from NI tend to be quite small,” said one pedigree breeder.