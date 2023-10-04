Ploughing is allowed from 1 December where stubbles have been cultivated.

Tillage farmers have always had a lot to comply with when it comes to cross-compliance, now conditionality, and greening.

The new CAP and nitrates rules have increased the amount of regulations, and it is hard to keep track of all of these rules.

This article outlines some of the main rules facing tillage farmers at present.

Crop diversification and rotation

Crop diversification

Crop diversification requirements continue in this CAP. Farms with more than 75% of the eligible area in permanent grassland do not need to comply with crop diversification.

Farmers with less than 10ha of tillage do not need to comply with any crop diversification requirements.

Farms with 75% of arable land in fallow, temporary grassland, grassland production, leguminous crops, or a combination of these uses, do not have to comply with these rules.

Farms with between 10ha and 30ha of tillage crops need to grow at least two crops on the farm – and the main arable crop cannot take up more than 75% of the arable area on the farm.

Farms with 30ha or more of arable crops need to establish at least three different crops.

The main crop cannot be more than 75% of the arable area on the holding, and the two main arable crops cannot take up more than 95% of the arable area on the farm.

Crop rotation

Farmers with more than 10ha of arable land must implement a crop rotation on their land in some circumstance. This means that at least two crops need to be grown on the same parcel of land over a four-year cycle.

So, if you plant spring barley in a field for three years, then you need to plant another crop in the field in the fourth year.

Farmers should try to implement this rule early, so that they are not stuck in year four and have to dramatically change their cropping plans.

Farms with between 10ha and 30ha of tillage crops need to grow at least two crops on the farm.

Winter and spring cereals count as different crops. The crop rotation requirement applied to 2023, so this means that at least two crops need to be grown on a parcel from 2023 to 2026 inclusive.

Important point to note

It should be noted that if you have an arable area between 10ha and 50ha and half of this area is planted in barley, then you do not need to comply with the crop rotation requirement.

Alternative

There is an alternative to crop diversification and crop rotation requirements, and that is to plant catch crops on the farm.

At least 50% of the arable area on the farm needs to be planted in catch crops. All parcels must be planted with catch crops during a four-year cycle. The catch crops must be planted before 15 September and need to remain in place until 1 December.

Crops planted under ACRES do not count towards this measure.

Buffer strips

You cannot plough or cultivate within 3m of a watercourse for non-grass crops.

The Department has suggested that drains which carry water for a few months in the year also qualify for a buffer.

This buffer strip must also be kept free of fertiliser and pesticides. Watercourses are marked on your BPS maps.

Green cover and ploughing dates

If ploughing before 30 November, you must take necessary measures within 14 days to provide a green cover on the land.

If land is sprayed with a non-selective herbicide before 30 November, then a green cover must be established within six weeks of using that herbicide.

If you grow seed crops or food-grade crops, then you are allowed to spray up to 25% of the contracted area with a non-selective herbicide before the crop is established, as the use of this herbicide is not allowed when the crop is established.

The herbicide can be applied after 15 October.

Stubble cultivation

Stubbles should be cultivated after all crops in these counties:

Cork;

Tipperary;

Waterford;

Kilkenny;

Wexford;

Carlow;

Laois;

Offaly;

Westmeath;

Meath;

Louth;

Dublin;

Kildare;

Wicklow.

Straw should be incorporated as soon as possible after harvest, but will need to comply with stubble cultivation rules.

However, 20-25% of cereal land must be left as a habitat for birds over the winter.

Stubbles must be cultivated on 75% of cereal land on the farm, unless:

A winter crop is going to be planted in the field.

The crop is harvested after 15 September.

Spraying date

If stubbles have been cultivated after harvest, then these fields can be sprayed with a non-selective herbicide from 1 December.

However, the 20% to 25% of land not cultivated should not be sprayed or ploughed until 1 February, unless a crop is planted in this land.

