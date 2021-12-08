Based on the outskirts of Cavan town, Pratts Garage has been appointed as an official dealer for the Schäffer range of pivot steer loaders.

The firm has been given the Schäffer agency for the border counties.

The German-built Schäffer lineup comprises a range of pivot-steer models from 20hp right up to 157hp with a 5.3t lift capacity.

The family business, run by Clive Pratt and sons Richard and James has a long-standing history with Same Deutz Fahr which dates back to the 1990s selling Same, Deutz Fahr and Lamborghini tractors.