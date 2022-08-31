Limerick man Robin Leahy has been announced as the new breed development officer and breed secretary of the Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society.

He took up a maternity cover role with the society in January and has now been offered a permanent job there.

I’m told he is no stranger to the livestock industry and has a very strong background in cattle and the marts business.

He’s landing into the job at the ideal time, with the Ploughing Championships in less than a month, followed by the Shorthorn national show on 25 September in Tullamore Mart and then the breeders club sales and the premier sale on 19 November.