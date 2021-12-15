Philip Creighton will take over the role from Professor Michael Diskin as research officer leading the sheep grassland systems research programme.

Philip Creighton succeeds Professor Michael Diskin as the new enterprise leader for sheep based at the Teagasc campus in Athenry.

Creighton will lead the management of the facilities and resources at the Teagasc sheep research centre in Athenry as part of the Teagasc animal and grassland, research and innovation programme and to implement the sheep research programme.

Crighton aims to improve the grassland management, genetics, animal health, profitability and environmental sustainability of the Irish sheep industry in his new role.

Background

Creighton graduated from University College Dublin (UCD) with a degree in agricultural science and went on to complete a PhD with Teagasc Moorepark and UCD.

During this time, he investigated the impact of varying levels of perennial ryegrass content on sward production potential.

Additionally, he also investigated methods of reseeding grassland pastures.

He established the sheep research demonstration unit at Athenry and is the current research officer in leading the sheep grassland systems research programme.

Director of research in Teagasc Professor Pat Dillon said: “As sheep enterprise leader in Teagasc, Philip will be working closely with Michael Gottstein, head of the Teagasc sheep Knowledge Transfer (KT) department.

“This will ensure that the Irish sheep industry will be provided with the best technical advice and the latest research from Teagasc to help them farm successfully and sustainably into the future.

“Additionally, I would like to acknowledge the huge contribution that Michael Diskin made as enterprise leader over the many years.”

Speaking after his appointment Philip Creighton said that he was looking forward to continuing to work with the team on the sheep research programme at Athenry.

“Along with the Teagasc KT sheep department, we will continue to work with and for Irish sheep farmers, while building an excellent working relationship with our wider industry stakeholders.”