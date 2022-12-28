Some SPCAs have seen more farmers enquire about cat traps. \ Claire Nash

I’ve heard tell of animal charities around the country seeing an increase in the number of farmers seeking to borrow traps to remove feral cats from their farms.

While the kitty may have grown accustomed to a few kitchen scraps and killed a few mice in her day, farmers don’t want them around as ewes are housed and lambing nears.

One farmer told me he’d gone through three tins of tuna to catch a large tomcat who was awfully fond of rolling in the sheep’s silage.

The flock health concerns of these farmers are legitimate and any farmer seeking to remove cats is encouraged to acquire the humane traps from their local SPCA or veterinary practitioner.