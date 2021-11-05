The scheme is set to provide support for solar installations of between 50kW and 200kW.

A new small-scale generation scheme is set to be introduced for farmers under the Climate Action Plan.

The scheme will be designed to support the development of rooftop and ground-mounted solar PV on farms, which are not as suited to other support measures such as the Micro-generation Support Scheme (MSS) and the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS).

The scheme is set to provide support for solar systems of between 50kW and 200kW in size.

Connection

The Government has also confirmed that it will develop the rules for the Enduring Connection Policy 2.0, which will provide a more streamlined and efficient grid connection process for systems of up to 200kW in size.

The Government says it aims to identify appropriate targets for small-scale generation in 2022. Meanwhile, the final terms and conditions for the micro-generation scheme, including payment terms, have yet to be announced. The scheme was due to be in place by summer 2021.