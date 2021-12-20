Two farms have had solar panels commissioned and installed as part of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and Bord Gáis Energy solar pilot project for farmers.

The project, which has been in development for over a year, has now started and installation has begun, with 15 farms in total set to receive solar panels.

For rooftop solar on farms to be adopted in large numbers, farmers will require a capital grant of up to 60% to achieve a reasonable payback, chair of IFA member services Martin Stapleton said.

“[The] IFA and Bord Gáis Energy have invested a significant amount of time in this project.

"To ensure that there is successful adoption of solar, it must be clear that it does not take from any existing capital grants open to farmers.”

Launch

At the launch of the pilot project, IFA’s director of organisation James Kelly said: “This important partnership with Bord Gáis Energy will see solar energy installations on up to 15 farms, across a number of sectors and regions."

He said that the purpose of this pilot is to establish what works commercially and the challenges that create barriers to implementation.

"The farming community want[s] to play an active part in the green agenda and this is a very real demonstration of this commitment, which also reduces cost inputs for farmers, as well as helping Government deliver on the 2030 carbon reduction targets," Kelly said.

We’re proud to be working together on this initiative

Director of energy, marketing and data at Bord Gáis Energy Colin Bebbington said: “Bord Gáis Energy is committed to contributing to a net zero economy and helping our customers transition affordably to a lower carbon future.

"We have a longstanding relationship with the IFA and we’re proud to be working together on this initiative which will drive solar energy generation on farms," he said.

Bebbington also said that this initiative will help farmers to lower their carbon footprint, which will lead to long-term sustainable farming.

For further information on this comprehensive pilot, visit www.ifa.ie/solar.