New solar farms are planned for Galway and Waterford.

Galway and Waterford are set to see two new solar farms ?covering some 600ac, covering some 600ac, under plans submitted and approved.

Earlier this month, London-based Elgin Energy Services Ltd applied for planning permission for 10 years for a 75MW solar PV farm in Galway.

The 264ac solar farm is located in the of Cuilnacappy, Park, Moneenroe, and Gortnalaveym near the Roscommon border. A decision is due on the application in June.

Meanwhile, Waterford City and County Council has given the go-ahead for the development of a 348ac solar farm in north Waterford.

In March, Dublin-based BNRG Renewables submitted a planning application for phase two of the Mothel Solar Farm, proposing to build the solar farm in the townlands of Bishopstown, Bridgetown, Ballyhest and Ballyneal, close to Cl?onea Power.

The council granted the solar farm 35-year operational permission, subject to 22 conditions.

This included a €160,000 bond for returning the land to agricultural use after the permission period.

The planning application received over 320 submissions, with a significant number of them opposing the project. The submissions included one from Fine Gael councillor Seánie Power.