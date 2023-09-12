The Outback trailing shoe range is offered in 7.5m, 9m, 10.5m and 12m working widths.

Co Down slurry equipment manufacturer Slurryquip will showcase a number of its latest innovations at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska next week.

Making its first public launch is a new patented front-steering umbilical hose reeler.

The reeler has a 600m umbilical hose-carrying capacity and features a drop-out spool for added flexibility and to reduce weight, where necessary.

Trailing shoes

The firm will also present its recent Outback and Ontop trailing shoe ranges.

Although seen at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show earlier in the summer, little information on the range was officially given out.

However, the Outback offering is available in 7.5m, 9m, 10.5m and 12m working widths.

The primary objective, according to the manufacturer, with this range was to keep weight to a minimum without sacrificing strength or performance.

Depending on customer requirements, 40mm and 50mm distribution hoses are available. Each leaf provides a downward application pressure of 10kg on the corresponding Hardox shoe, which makes contact with the surface. The 7.5m unit weighs 550kg, leaving it suitable for all tanker sizes. The range can be quickly converted for use with an umbilical system, if needs be.

On the other hand, the Ontop range folds up alongside the tanker barrel and, by doing so, increases weight on the drawbar.

Spanning 10m to 18m, the design makes these larger working widths possible, while not negatively affecting balance or tail swing. Specification remains the same as Outback models with the addition of 10kg more downwards pressure possible, totalling up to 20kg per leaf.

Full access is available to rear fill points and the main rear hatch.

Timer boxes

The slurry tanker flow tracker is a new device that will be on display. Available for retrofit to any existing tanker, the system is designed to measure and track the live output of a slurry and therefore improve accuracy.

By calibrating itself on the first load based on parameters such as tanker volume and spread time, a target forward speed can be determined in accordance to a given application rate, all without the use of a flow meter.

Live feedback such as real-time application rate, forward speed, target output, load counter, fill level, etc, are all displayed on screen.

Other slurry solutions such as dribble bars and the Börger range of slurry separation equipment will also be on display.