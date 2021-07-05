Growers in New South Wales could achieve a decrease in overheads by up to 35%, while increasing production by almost 10% with access to GM technology .

The cultivation of all types of genetically modified (GM) crops is now allowed across virtually all island states of Australia following the decision by New South Wales (NSW) not to extend the ban on the technology.

In Australia, the regulation of GM crops is governed by the Gene Technology Agreement 2001.

The agreement, which was signed by all Australian states, established a national regulatory system for gene technology.

Under the agreement, states and territory governments were allowed to designate zones for GM and non-GM crops.

This meant that several states and territories issued bans on the commercial cultivation of GM crops, with limited exceptions such as canola, cotton and safflower.

However, over the past decade, these bans have been progressively removed.

The moratorium

In NSW, the commercial cultivation of GM crops (with limited exceptions) was banned under the Gene Technology Act 2003. Initially, the act was set to expire on 3 March 2006.

However, it was subsequently extended on three separate occasions, first to 3 March 2008, then to 1 July 2011 and finally to 1 July 2021.

Following other states, the NSW government has recently decided not to further extend the moratorium.

This means that on 1 July 2021, the act expired, lifting the state's 18-year moratorium on GM crops.

Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory, and Kangaroo Island in South Australia, will be the only regions in the country with a moratorium on growing GM crops.

Benefits

The NSW Department of Primary Industries anticipate that the full adoption of GM technology could deliver up to $4.8bn in benefits to primary industries over the next decade.

This would be achieved through a decrease in overheads by up to 35%, while increasing production by almost 10%.