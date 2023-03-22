The terms and conditions have been published for the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), with the scheme opening for applications on Monday 20 March.

The closing date for applications is Monday 22 May 2023.

In a big change, the new payment rate for the new scheme is €150/cow for the first 22 cows and €120/cow thereafter. The higher payment rate was originally supposed to be only paid on the first 10 cows.

The payment rate is calculated on a per-hectare basis, with the reference number of cows being divided by 1.5 to get the maximum payable area (MPA).

A farmer with 25 cows will have an MPA of 16.66ha (hectares), with the first 15ha being paid at €225/ha and the remaining hectares being paid out at €180/ha.

This would mean the farmer’s total payment would be €3,674 or €147/cow.

The reference number of cows will be calculated using the average number of cows calved in the three years where the highest number were calved from 2016-2021.

Quality assurance

Farmers must become members of the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) and have continued participation for the duration of the programme.

It was originally proposed that all participants in SCEP would have to be a member of the Bord Bia QA scheme by the time of application.

But based on the high number of applications that Bord Bia expects the scheme to receive, the Department of Agriculture extended the date by which quality assurance must be obtained to 16 October 2023.

One important aspect to note is that Bord Bia quality assurance must be maintained throughout the five-year programme.

Failure to do this would result in a full clawback of monies.

Genotyping

The genotyping requirement has increased to 70% of the annual reference number.Genotyping costs will be deducted from the farmer’s payment.

Star requirements

Applicants are required to ensure that by 31 October 2023, at least 50% of their yearly reference number are eligible, genotyped females with four or five stars on the replacement index (on a within- or across-breed basis). This requirement moves to 65% by 31 October 2025 and 75% by 31 October 2027.

Calving requirement

Another change is that in each scheme year, applicants must calve at least 50% of the yearly reference number of cows. So in the case where the yearly reference number is 10, at least five eligible calves must be born in that scheme year. Failure to do this will result in removal from the scheme and a full clawback of monies received.

In scheme-years one and two, 80% of these calves must have been sired from a four- or five-star source, ie a genotyped four- or five-star bull on either the terminal or replacement index (on a within- or across-breed basis) at time of service. This increases to 85% in years three and four, and to 90% in year five.

While the terms and conditions state that this is a requirement for year one (1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023), a derogation has been granted on the star-status of sires of calves in year one. Farm organisations had sought this change, as many cows were bred before the programme was announced.

Training course requirement

Applicants must attend two courses, a SCEP training course and an animal handling course, by 15 November 2024. Failure to attend the courses by this date will result in removal from the programme and any monies paid under each year of the programme will be recouped. Participants will receive no payment for attending the training course.

How do I apply?

The application process is straightforward and can be completed on agfood.ie. The Department of Agriculture will have the reference number calculated and other details are prepopulated, so it only takes a few clicks to join the scheme.