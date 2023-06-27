IFA president Tim Cullinan with suppliers of Kerry Co-op outside the Charleville plant, protesting over the failure of Kerry to match other processors and pay a leading milk price.

IFA national livestock chair, Brendan Golden, said SCEP is a key contributor to the income of suckler farmers, providing the equivalent of over €150 on the first 22 cows and €120 on all remaining cows.

It is vital, he said, that all farmers who applied to the scheme are paid in full on all of their eligible animals.

A key scheme requirement is to have membership with Bord Bia’s Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) by 16 October 2023 and continued participation in it for the duration of the programme.

Brendan said the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia must ensure all farmers who applied for the SCEP meet the SBLAS requirement by 16 October.

Get SBLAS-approved

The IFA national livestock chair reminded farmers who are not currently SBLAS-approved that they must contact Bord Bia to have their farm approved before the 16 October deadline.

He said farms must be fully Quality Assured by this date and that to achieve this, applications should be made as soon as possible to avoid delays, as farmers who have not been approved as members of SBLAS by this date will be removed from the programme.

Brendan Golden said a high number of applications are anticipated in the coming weeks, and he urged farmers to make contact with Bord Bia on 062-54900 to start the process.