Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) chair Jimmy Cosgrave has said the new National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS) “is sorely lacking in ambition and does not inspire confidence that the Government really wants to keep current suckler numbers in place.

“The scheme does have some positive elements, but overall, it will not deliver in terms of farm income on suckler farms,” he warned.

Cosgrove hit out at Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue for leading the public to believe that the scheme is “delivering €28m to suckler farmers, when it isn’t in reality”.

“A significant chunk is going to support vets, labs and even the meal compounders, who will have less customers if suckler farmers go out of business,” he explained.

Meal feeding

Cosgrave said that the ICSA welcomes the meal feeding measure within the NBWS, as most suckler farmers who sell weanlings feed meal to them so that they are in good order at sales.

However, the ICSA chair highlighted that “the rate of €35/head does not reflect the 2023 cost of meal and the work involved”.

“The maximum number of 40 head is a completely needless limit that is unfair to commercial suckler farmers who are trying to stay in it for the long-term.”

He also stressed that it is “incredible that other farm organisations have been up in arms about a 120 dairy cow limit for milking machine grants yet the Minister thinks someone with more than 40 sucklers is too big to be supported properly”.

IBR testing

On the IBR testing requirement in the new suckler scheme, Cosgrave said that it “could be helpful in improving the health status of some herds and providing the basis for targeted programmes”. He added that IBR is “potentially an issue for live exports”.

However, Cosgrave said he was disappointed again as “there is no regard for the farmer’s time and effort” in the IBR testing, as the “rate of €15/head to a maximum €300 is money for vets”.

Cosgrave expressed concern over the uncertainty around a plan for the suckler sector, beyond 2024.

He said: “Farmers are in the dark about the long-term plans for the sector and this is having a serious impact, not only on planning for the future, but on mental health.”

