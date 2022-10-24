Government announced on budget day 2023 that solar PV will be grant aided at a rate of 60% in the new TAMS. \ Odhran Ducie

The Department of Agriculture must move now and release the details of the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) to clear up confusion around the new scheme’s rules, the Micro Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) has said.

The MREF called on Government to allow farmers who avail of TAMS funding for solar PV to export surplus electricity to the grid for payment.

It argued that allowing farmers to do so would offer a boost to renewable energy generation that the country needs in the green transition.

“There is no practical way for the Department of Agriculture to police the export of renewable electricity to the grid from a solar PV system and it was ridiculous to try and prevent farmers from doing so,” claimed MREF chair Pat Smith.

“Indeed, farmers should be encouraged to generate as much renewable energy as possible from rooftop solar PV to assist in the country’s energy shift to renewable power.

“The only limits on power export that should apply are those set by ESB Networks by way of the limits on grid connections,” he said.

Less paperwork

The volume of paperwork that must filled out when applying for TAMS should be reduced to further encourage farmer uptake of the scheme, Smith added.

“Energy costs are a huge issue on most farms. Farmers need to be able to move quickly to control and reduce energy costs and the new TAMS and grant application process must urgently facilitate this,” he said.

Government announced on budget day 2023 that solar PV will be grant aided at a rate of 60% and standalone investment ceiling of €80,000 under the new TAMS.

Panels funded under the scheme can also be placed on the roofs of farm houses now, not just on sheds.