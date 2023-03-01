The new TB compensation payments have been welcomed by the ICSA but questions still remain around the financial support for the new pre- and post-movement testing, the association has said.

In relation to the once-off €70 contribution provided to breeding herds who need to carry out additional testing as part of the new testing rules, ICSA understood that this would be reviewed at the end of the year.

ICSA animal health and welfare chair Hugh Farrell said he was taken aback by the statement issued by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in the aftermath of Tuesday’s agreement that referred to such supports as “a transitional measure” and “a once-off contribution”.

“ICSA did not agree to this being a once-off payment - we accepted a review in 12 months’ time,” he said.

Positive

Despite this, Farrell said the increased compensation for pedigree herds was a positive move.

“ICSA fought very hard to ensure pedigree cattle were compensated for properly in the event of a TB breakdown.

“From now on the maximum payment for pedigree cows and in-calf heifers will increase from €3,000 to €5,000, with no upper limit of the number of animals from one herd that can qualify for this increased amount,” he said.

Securing compensation of up to €5,000 for up to three pedigree bulls per herd was another positive agreement reached, according to Farrell.

Before this, just one bull could obtain the maximum compensation.

“The increases we achieved under the hardship grant will be of particular benefit to beef and suckler farmers as the grant will now be payable to part-time as well as full-time farmers.”

Restricted herds being able to buy in stock and still remain entitled to full market valuation is hugely important to allow beef and sheep farmers back into business quicker, he added.

Mart boards

“At the outset, the Department wanted to put herd categorisation up on mart boards and we have ensured that this did not get off the ground,” he said.

Farrell urged farmers to take the time to get up to speed with the new TB testing requirements and compensation levels.

“These negotiations have been difficult and protracted. The outcome will hopefully assist achieving the ultimate goal of eradicating TB, but this remains to be seen,” he said.