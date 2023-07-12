It is good to see a vision, to see a road map, where farming can co-exist with national environmental targets.

There are a few ways to look at the new Teagasc RoadMACC vision outlined on Wednesday.

One way is that it is good to see a vision, to see a road map, where farming can co-exist with national environmental targets. That’s positive, that’s a step in the right direction. It does, however, leave a number of questions.

Where will we find the land if 120,000ha are needed to meet biomethane targets, if forestry is tuned up to 8,000ha, and if the tillage area target is to achieve 400,000ha. Build into this lower bag nitrogen and lower organic nitrogen limits. The word land grab is going to take on a whole new meaning.