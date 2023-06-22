The weekend offers a timely reminder to take time out to have a real investigation of farm safety on our own farms. \ Claire Nash

Future proofing crop management in an era when the tools of the trade are being taken away or limited by policy was very much the focus of a very interesting national Crops Open Day in Oakpark on Wednesday.

Tillage farmers from across the country gathered to see and hear some of the new technologies.

It was enlightening for farmers to be able to consider some of the value add crop opportunities that build into real options for farmers to change what crops they manage.

The fact that there were 20 machines demonstrated on stubble cultivation watched by hundreds of farmers just shows the growing interest in the management technique

Evolution

The mechanical weeding demonstration on the morning of the open day again highlighted the evolution of practical, non-chemical weed management that promotes healthier, more resilient soils while protecting water quality and keeping one eye on biodiversity.

The day once again was another example of farmers investing to adapt to changing policy and changing environmental demands.

It was a pleasure to partner with Teagasc on this national event and the combination of the Irish Farmers Journal staff and the Teagasc team of researchers, advisers, agronomists and specialists made for a very smooth and well-run open day.

Embrace FARM remembrance

This weekend, the annual national Embrace FARM ecumenical remembrance service is scheduled to remember loved ones who have died or suffered injury on farms across Ireland.

The weekend offers a timely reminder to take time out to have a real investigation of farm safety on our own farms. Death or serious injury is often caused by rushed decisions or actions.

Remember that rushing from one job to the next could cause more problems than it solves, especially at this time of the year when there is endless activity in the fields all day.

Take five minutes to remember the names published here, and to ask yourself are you doing enough to help make your farm a safer place.

Families that have experienced a tragedy from all over the country planning to travel to Sunday’s service don’t need a reminder of how dangerous farming can be.

Proposal for €23m hiring drive for more farm inspectors

The proposal to hire almost 60 inspectors at a cost of over €23m to inspect more and more farms needs careful consideration.

Farmers are inundated with visitors, scheme inspectors, assurance inspectors, advisers working on joint programmes and inspectors of facilities and stock. More co-ordination of existing roles rather than new inspectors would seem appropriate.

Every organisation monitoring farmers is currently recruiting new staff at a time when farmers are being asked to scale back, and while more and more farmers are working part-time off-farm to boost family farm income.

The right thing

Farmers are and have to be open to doing what is right for the environment, and those not adhering to rules and potentially ruining it for every other farmer need to be called out.

Investment on farm in nutrient storage is huge by individual businesses that are open to the ups and downs of the global commodity market and farm inflation. More joined-up action from all our State agencies is called for.