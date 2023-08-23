Registrations in July were down 32%, which represents 102 units less than the same month last year. \ Claire Nash

With 219 new tractors registered in July, figures from the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) show that a total of 1,667 new tractors have been registered in the Republic of Ireland up to the end July.

Registrations that month were down 32%, which represents 102 units less than the same month last year. Meanwhile, new tractor registrations for the year to date are currently running at 1% lower than the same period last year.

Since the introduction of the split registration year in 2013, July has become a significant month for new tractor registrations. It is also quite often the month with the second highest level of registrations after January. However, this is a pattern which we see being broken this year, with it being only the fourth highest out of the first seven months to date.

The three counties with the highest levels of registrations over the first seven months were Cork (204 units), Tipperary (146 units) and Wexford (138 units). Meanwhile, Leitrim (14), Longford (24) and Sligo (23) were the counties with the lowest level of registrations.

Northern Ireland

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) show that there were 41 new tractors registered in Northern Ireland in July, which is up 37% on the same month last year. This brings the total year-to-date figure to 352 units, which represents a minor 2% drop on the 360 units registered in the same period in 2022.

UK registrations

In the UK in July, 1,097 tractors were registered, which is 12.7% more than in the same month in 2022. According to the AEA, registrations a year ago were unusually low for the UK, with the monthly figures having dropped below the seasonal average. July’s figure was 8% below the five-year average for August, between 2017 and 2021. Nevertheless, the total of 7,874 machines for the year-to-date was 4% above average and 7% higher than in January to July 2022.