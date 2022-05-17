A total of 1,100 new tractors have been registered in the first four months of this year. Donal O' Leary

New tractor registrations in April were just three units behind the same month last year, but the year to date is lagging 12% behind, according to figures from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

The figures show that 213 new tractors were registered in April, down from 216 units the same month last year. A total of 1,100 new tractors have been registered in the first four months of this year, down 12% from the 1,252 units in 2021. Extended delivery lead times for new tractors due to supply chain challenges are also affecting registrations.

The three counties with the most registrations over the first three months were Cork (151 units), Tipperary (85 units) and Wexford (74 units). Leitrim (six units) and Sligo (11 units) were the two counties with the lowest level of registrations.

The 101-140hp range is the power band with the highest level of registrations with 488 units, accounting for 44.36% of all registrations. During the same period, only 10.27% (113 units) of all tractors registered were of 100hp or less, 35.46% (390 units) were 140hp-200hp, while 9.91% (109 units) were over 200hp.

Northern Ireland

Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) reports there were 54 machines registered in NI in April, down from 64 in 2021. That brings the total for the year to date to 231 new tractors, down 7% when compared with 264 units in the same period in 2021.

UK

Figures from the (AEA) show that for the first time this year, the number of tractors registered in April was higher than in the same month last year. At 1,152 machines, the total was 14% higher than in April 2021, although it was close to the average for the time of year in the previous five years. The total for the year to date is less than 2% lower than in the opening four months of last year, at 4,199 machines.