Used tractor imports to the end of November are trending at 34.5% ahead of the same period in 2020 while new tractor sales are up 24%, according to the latest figures from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).
Registrations of used imported tractors into Ireland are sitting at 3,528 units up to the end of November this year, up 34.5% on the 2,623 units in the same period last year. The January (508 units), February (460 units) and March (403 units) import numbers for 2021 were the highest individual monthly import figures on record.
SHARING OPTIONS: