Seven out of the 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland saw increases in the total numbers of new tractors registered for the year of 2022.

A total of 2,125 new tractors were registered throughout all of 2022, 10% (241 units) less than those registered in 2021.

The bar had been set high coming into 2022, with 2,366 total new tractor registrations recorded in 2021, the highest number since the Celtic Tiger era of 2008 when a total of 4,531 new tractors were registered.

With December always being a quiet month, just 14 tractors were registered, 33% less compared with the same month in 2021.

All in all, 2022 finished up a strong year despite the considerable increases in machinery and running costs endured. Machinery costs alone are estimated to have increased in the region of 8-20%, mainly due to increased energy costs. The only positive is that used machinery prices have also gone up.

Power bands

In total, 88.9% (1,889 units) of new tractors registered in Ireland during 2022 were in excess of 100hp, up marginally on 88.17% during 2021.

The 101hp to 140hp power band remains the most popular category, accounting for 42.63% (906 units) of all new tractor registrations.

The 141hp to 200hp power band saw the second-highest number of registrations at 37.28% (792 units).

Proving this continual transition to higher horsepower tractors is the 6.82% decline in tractors registered within the 101hp to 140hp and the 6.47% increase in tractors registered within the 141hp to 200hp power band.

Meanwhile, the over 200hp category accounted for 8.99% (191 units) of registrations, up just over one percentage point on 7.9% during 2021.

There were 2,685 imported used tractors first registered in Ireland during 2022 compared with a record 3,726 units in 2021, a reduction of more than 28%.

County by county

Co Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 314 units for the full year of 2022, while Tipperary is ranked in second place with 168 units followed by Wexford at 142 units.

Seven counties saw an increase in new tractor registrations during 2022 compared with 2021. Longford (39 units) witnessed the largest increase in growth at 44%, followed by Kildare (86 units) at 23%, Meath (120 units) at 12%, Carlow (45 units) at 9.7%, Kerry (105 units) at 9.4%, Limerick (111 units) at 6.7% and Cork (314 units) at 5%.

Northern Ireland and Britain

A total of 530 new tractors were registered in Northern Ireland during the 12 months of 2022, new figures from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) show. This equates to almost a 1% increase on 2021 when 525 new tractors were registered for the year. In total, Northern Ireland accounted for 4.6% of all new tractors over 50hp registered in the UK during 2022, up from 4.4% in 2021.

A total of 11,580 new tractors were registered across the whole of the UK in 2022 (including NI), marking a 3.6% decrease in registrations on 2021 when 12,017 new tractors were registered.

The 161-200hp power band witnessed the most growth, up 4.2% on 2021.

Contrary to the Irish market, the 101-120hp power band observed the largest decline in new registrations, falling 19.2% on 2021.