The extent to which the UK will remove trade barriers to agricultural imports from Australia and New Zealand has been described as “highly unusual” by a leading trade expert.

“These are both extremely liberalising agreements in general, but in particular when it comes to agriculture,” said Professor Lorand Bartels from the Trade and Agriculture Commission, a body which scrutinises UK trade deals. “I can’t think of another example of a country which has significant agricultural production, so not the Hong Kongs and Singapores of this world, to liberalise fully in agriculture,” he said.

Speaking to MPs in Westminster on Wednesday, Bartels suggested the UK’s reason for removing all trade barriers for agricultural produce was “to make it easier to reach an agreement” with Australia and New Zealand.

However, he maintained that some common arguments for opposing trade with the likes of New Zealand did not stand up against current evidence. For example, he quoted figures which suggest the carbon intensity of beef, lamb and dairy production in New Zealand is significantly less than the UK, even when emissions associated with transport are considered.

“If you wanted to do your bit to save the environment and you are thinking about where you are going to buy meat and dairy, you should probably think about buying it from New Zealand,” Bartels suggested.