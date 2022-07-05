Based outside Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, F Jenkinson, the Irish Bateman importer distributor, will display the latest RB 35 E-Drive model at this year’s FTMTA Show.

Bateman says its new E-Drive transmission is designed to provide operators with a wider range of control. Features include powerful boosted braking; road mode (fully automatic with cruise control and eco functions); and field mode, which engages manual throttle, stability control alongside fully automatic mode or manual gear selection override. E-Drive is standard on RB55 models and an option on RB35 sprayers.

Other features of the Bateman RB35 include the fitment of Capstan Pinpoint 3 Pulse width modulation (PWM), a new lower back frame and the Bateman Boom Levelling (BBL) system. One of the selling points of PWM is turn compensation. This works by reducing the rate nearest the pivot point while turning, etc.

Other features of the RB35 include a 4,000 litre stainless steel tanker, John Deere225hp six-cylinder engine and 12-24m standard booms or 24-36m Variable Geometry booms.