Rare breeds such as Droimeann cattle can be used in conservation grazing, says the NPWS. / Odhran Ducie

The Irish Native Rare Breeds Society (INRBS) has produced a new website focusing on conservation grazing, with financial support from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

It is hoped the website will promote the use of indigenous traditional breeds in conservation grazing of natural and semi-natural habitats, particularly in sensitive areas such as coastal areas and uplands.

This website can be found here.

Co-operation

Launching the website, INRBS chair John Brennan said: “The society aims to facilitate co-operation between individual breed societies and others who are interested in the breeds for their own sake and those who see a use for the breeds in farming and areas such as land management.”

NPWS head of agri-ecology Dr Barry O’Donoghue described agriculture as “more than just about food production”.

“Agriculture is embedded in and wholly reliant on the natural environment. It can and has shaped our landscape and our natural environment. Much of Ireland’s habitats and species are directly dependent on agriculture."

He said domesticated animals are a part of the “nexus involving farming and ecology”.

Knowledge

According to Brennan, the NPWS support for the new website comes from a thirst for knowledge about rare breeds and conservation grazing among farmers and researchers.

“I am often asked for recommendations on stocking rates or practices for particular habitats or species.

"Every situation can vary, but we hope that this website can be a useful reference and resource to at least help. Over time, it is hoped that further information can be added and refined.

“There is great knowledge to be gained from older generations of farmers especially and we should make a conscious effort as a country to not lose that knowledge, which was built up over generations.

"It might ultimately hold the key to the future sustainable management of some of our most important areas for biodiversity.”