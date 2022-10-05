The view from the road of the proposed solar farm.

Two significant renewable energy projects in Clare and Offaly have been given the green light this week and will power over 86,000 homes once operational.

Coillte and ESB’s Carrownagowan wind farm, which is located on an 1,853 acre site on the northern slopes of Slieve Bernagh, Co Clare was granted permission by An Bord Pleanála.

The 110 MW wind farm, which is spread over seven townlands, will see 19 wind turbines built. Each turbine will have a tip height of 170m. Once operational, the wind farm will have the capacity to power 66,500 homes annually and displace 2.825m tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime.

The planning application was lodged directly to An Bord Pleanála where 21 submissions were received, the majority of those being opposed to the project.

Offaly solar farm

Offaly County Council has given the go ahead for plans to develop a 290ac solar farm just south of Edenderry.

The farm is being developed by the Norwegian state-owned company Statkraft and will involve installing solar panels on farmland/cutaway bog in the local area. Once operational, it will have the capacity to power 20,000 homes annually.

Thirteen objections were filed against the project, including from a local heritage group, with concerns around the farms impact on homes and wildlife.