Michael, Eilish, Aoife and Tadgh Hannon with their champion calf at Newmarket on Fergus Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

A date that has been pencilled in many cattle exhibitors’ calendars saw Newmarket-on-Fergus Show in Co Clare open its gates for the first summer show of the year last Sunday.

The ringside was thronged with cattle enthusiasts and show visitors, not just from all over Ireland, but from all over the world.

Taking on the task of judging the pedigrees on the day was John Searson, alongside his son, Jack, and daughter, Megan, and tackling the commercial classes and the interbreed pairs class was Joe Hallinan from Ennis, Co Clare.

Tadgh, Mike, Eilish, Aoife and Michael Hannon with their champion Belgian Blue calf Ballinaguile Quintlet. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judges Megan and John Season with Cathal O'Meara, Richard Hackett, Jim Melody and Joe Melody with Richard Hackett's champion Limkiln Timmy and the reserve champion Limkiln Tara. \ Shanon Kinahan

Cathal O'Meara with the Limousin champion, Hurricane Tiesto. \ Shanon Kinahan

Niall Hunt with his Salers champion, Sligo Violetta. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judge Joe Hallinan took on the task of judging the commercial classes and the interbreed pairs class at Newmarket-on-Fergus show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Father and son John and Jack Searson had the task of judging all the pedigree classes. \ Shanon Kinahan

Belgian Blue

In the Belgian Blue ring, it was Mike Hannon from Kilfinny, Co Limerick, who took top honours with his October 2022-born heifer Ballinaguile Quintlet.

The super calf was sired by Ross Alo and secured the breed champion on the day. Following the Hannons to the top was Darragh O’Doherty with Doc’s Rachel. The January-born heifer was sired by Mannequin and secured the reserve breed champion on the day for the young stock man.

Tim O'Donovan and Grace O'Donovan from Dunmanway, Co Cork, exhibiting their Belgian Blue calf at Newmarket-on-Fergus show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Charolais

It was a super day for Clonlara, Co Clare, breeder Richard Hackett in the Charolais ring after scooping both the champion and reserve champion title with his sweet pair of calves.

Taking the champion spot on the day was the September 2022-born bull, Limkiln Timmy, sired by Goldstar Echo and following closely behind was Richard’s September 2022-born heifer calf, Limkiln Tara, sired by Ocean.

Limousin

In the Limousin ring, it was a battle to the top for Clare Limousin club members Daire O’Meara and Enda O’Gorman. Securing the championship was Daire O’Meara with his September 2022-born bull calf Hurricane Tiesto sired by Ampertaine Elgin. In reserve was Enda O’Gorman with his February 2022-born heifer Lackamore Twink that was sired by Goldies Jackpot.

Salers

It was a great day for the Salers breed which turned out in force to support the first show of the year. It put on a great display for its first time in Newmarket-on-Fergus and attracted a lot of interest from visitors to the show.

Niall Hunt receiving the Salers champion trophy from Declan Bell of the Irish Salers Cattle Society for his champion heifer, Sligo Violetta. \ Shanon Kinahan

Niall Hunt with his Salers champion, Sligo Violetta. \ Shanon Kinahan

Securing the champion spot was Niall Hunt with his November 2020-born heifer, Sligo Violetta, sired by Variegeois. Securing the reserve champion title was Catherine Minogue with Coolagroree Birdie, a January 2022-born heifer sired by Beguin.

Commercial cattle

In the commercial cattle ring, it was William Gubbins from Kilfinane, Co Limerick, who took the champion spot with his two-year old Charolais-cross heifer, Sasha.

Joe Hallinan and Avril Gubbinswith the Commercial dhampion, Cush Sasha. \ Shanon Kinahan

Gubbins also went on to win the interbreed pairs class with his two commercial animals, Sasha and Flintoff, that placed first and second in the same class.

Trailing closely behind in the reserve champion spot were Pat and Michael Rosengrave with their October 2022-born bull calf, Bundee, sired by Ampertaine Elgin.

Breeder’s choice

In the first continental four- or five-star breeding heifer (breeder’s choice) class of the year, William Gubbins took the top spot with his Simmental heifer. Paul Devitt from Ennistymon Co Clare, finished in second place with his Shorthorn heifer and in third place was Declan Bell from Clarecastle, Co Clare with his Salers heifer.

Avril Gubbins with Cush Nadia, the winner of the Irish Shows Association first breeder's choice four- or five-star breeding heifer class of 2023. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judge Joe Hallinan presenting the reserve champion rosette to Thomas, Darragh and Saoirse O'Doherty at Newmarket-on-Fergus show. \ Shanon Kinahan