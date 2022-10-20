Beef and sheep production could be reduced by 20% and dairy production will see a 6% decrease if the tax goes ahead.

Farmers in New Zealand have taken to the streets in protest over a government proposal to tax farmers on emissions.

Over 50 protests across cities and towns on both the North and South Island took place at midday on Thursday 20 October over the proposed farm levy.

'We're not going to take it' is the slogan of the campaign.

According to Groundswell NZ, the group driving the nationwide campaign, over 45,000 New Zealanders have signed up to fight back against the emissions tax, which it described as a "punitive, counterproductive and unworkable" tax on food production.

The volunteer-driven advocacy group claims that beef and sheep production will be reduced by 20% and dairy production will see a 6% decrease as a result of the tax.

It also argues that it will drive up the cost of food for consumers.

Great turnout in Gore for the Groundswell NZ protest today, with farmers, tradies and the wider community taking a stand against the growing list of Government regulations and policies placed upon the rural sector. pic.twitter.com/DhHg4GIB0V — David Bennett MP (@DavidBennettMP) July 16, 2021

"This is pure ideology from a government more concerned with looking good at the UN than on how New Zealand will pay its way in the world, the viability of our rural communities and even the food prices Kiwi households will have to pay as the farming tax drives food production offshore to less-efficient, foreign farmers.

"The government shouldn’t be slapping extra taxes on farmers, they should be actively finding ways to reduce food production regulations to pass the savings on to families.

"Kiwi families can’t afford the farming tax to pay for Jacinda Ardern’s vanity international communications strategy," Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie has said.

'More control'

Meanwhile, the New Zealand government argues that farm-level pricing will give farmers more control over improvements on farm, with any funds generated recycled back into research and incentive payments to farmers.

The government also suggests the plans would prevent agribusinesses from offsetting farm emissions and not making any actual changes.