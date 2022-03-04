New Zealand continues to prioritise the Chinese market for sheepmeat exports.

The forecast significant fall in the volume of sheepmeat exported to the EU from New Zealand is confirmed in the latest data published by the European Commission.

It shows that the total volume of sheepmeat imported from January to December 2021 was recorded at 52,077t. This represents a marked reduction of some 10,899t, or 16% fall on 2020 volumes.

The reduced volume is stemming from New Zealand continuing to prioritise the Chinese market for sheepmeat exports.

Data also published by the Commission shows that New Zealand exports in 2021 were broadly in line with 2020 levels at just over 400,000t.

Sheepmeat imports by China increased by a massive volume of almost 40,000t in 2021, with total imports now standing at almost 450,000t.

Australian imports

Meanwhile, EU sheepmeat imports from Australia also fell from 6,379t in 2020 to 3,834t in 2021.

There were also significant reductions in sheepmeat imports from Argentina, with volumes reducing from 1,465t to 1,224t, while imports from Chile fell from 1,244t to 1,014t.

There were increases recorded from two destinations, with imports from North Macedonia increasing to 2,206t from 1,663t the previous year. Imports from Iceland also increased from 392t to 1,238t.

The combined effect of all these changes resulted in total sheepmeat imports in 2021 falling from 74,870t to 62,746t or some 16%.

The lower imports and reduced production levels in the EU in 2021 also resulted in exports from the EU falling from 36,021t to 21,242t or a substantial figure of 41%.