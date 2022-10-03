The export of livestock by sea from New Zealand will end next year. \ Donal O' Leary

New Zealand MPs have voted to end the export of livestock by sea. Exports of live animals by sea from New Zealand will end 30 April 2023.

The move is part of an ‘Animal Welfare Amendment Bill’ which was approved by the country’s legislators last week.

New Zealand’s Farm Minister Damien O’Connor said the export band will protect his country’s “reputation for world leading animal welfare standards”.

The new measure “future proofs our economic security amid increasing consumer scrutiny across the board on production practices,” Minister O’Connor said.

New Zealand exported 134,722 cattle in 2021 and live exports represented some 0.6% of primary sector exports. However, New Zealand only exports animals for breeding, not slaughter.

Remote country

The Farm Minister highlighted New Zealand’s “remoteness” which means livestock are “at sea for extended periods, heightening their susceptibility to heat stress and other welfare-associated risks”.

“Those involved in the trade have made improvements over recent years, but despite any regulatory measures we could put in place, the voyage times and the journey through the tropics to the Northern Hemisphere markets will always impose challenges.

“Our commitment to these high standards has already shown its value where animal welfare discussions have been brought up in free trade agreement negotiations with the United Kingdom and the European Union,” Minister O’Connor said.