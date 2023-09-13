Mil price will be well down the pecking order for All Black lock Sam Whitelock this month.

The historic links between the All Blacks and the dairy sector were alluded to by RTÉ rugby pundit, and former player, Bernard Jackman during New Zealand’s loss to France.

He pointed out that the family of current All Black lock Sam Whitelock is milking around 4,000 cows.

The Whitelock farming mantle is being carried these days by Sam’s brother George – who is also a former All Black.

However, the price of milk will hardly trouble Sam for the next few weeks as the All Blacks try to navigate their way through the Rugby World Cup.

Second row partner Scott Barrett and his brother, full back Beauden Barrett, are steeped in cows. Between the Barretts and Whitelocks they probably have more cows than a decent Irish parish.