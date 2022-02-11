Cows and calves grouped in batch pens. The hope is that weather conditions will permit the first cows and their calves to be turned outdoors next week.

Calving has got off to a brisk start in Newford Farm, with 50% of the herd calved as of Friday 11 February.

There are 45 live calves on the ground, including two sets of twins. There was one case of mortality in the first set of twins and two cases of mortality besides.

The latter two cases of mortality occurred in two first-calved heifers and both calves were dead at birth. The calves have been submitted for port mortem analysis, as it appears that the calves were dead for a period before calving.

The two dams in question were also off form for a few days, despite a normal calving, which adds to the suspicion of calves being dead for a period.

Both heifers responded well to antibiotic treatment and are in full health again.

Calving ease

Outside of these few issues, calving has progressed without any real problems.

Teagasc's Michael Fagan reports that the majority of cows have calved unassisted, with only a handful requiring minimal assistance.

The average weight of calves born to date is below 40kg, with the relatively lower liveweight contributing to the calving ease.

A strip wire is being used to allow calves access to their own area of the shed for more comfort.

The rate of calving has meant that throughput in calving pens has been pretty quick.

Cows and calves are being transferred post-calving to a group straw-bedded shed, with calves allowed access to a temporary creep area by means of a raised electric fence.

It is hoped that weather conditions will allow cows and calves to go straight to grass from these areas.

If not, a temporary creep will be set up in the main cow shed in one of the feed passageways. This has worked well in recent years when pressure has come on shed space and also greatly cuts down on the volume of straw being used.

TB test

The farm held its first TB test this week since a weanling bullock was identified with TB in autumn.

All animals were clear and this now paves the way for yearling heifers to be transferred to Cones outfarm block.

These heifers are at grass for two weeks at this stage and Michael reports they have settled well outdoors despite recent inclement weather.

Grass utilisation is being enhanced by strip wires and daily grass allocations, with these practices also helping to minimise poaching.