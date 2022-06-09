Owner of Newrock Engineering Ltd, Lisburn businessman David Jackson, has confirmed that the Co Armagh machinery company will soon be under new management and will meet all existing orders for new equipment made by farmers.

Responding to an article on p7 of the NI edition of the Irish Farmers Journal, Jackson clarified that he owns the Newrock Engineering site at Collone in Co Armagh, the Newrock brand and all the machinery patents.

Newrock was originally set up by the late Sammy Hughes in 2010, with David Jackson subsequently coming in as an investor.

In recent times, David has been leasing the site, the brands, etc, to Sammy’s son David Hughes, who trades as DH Europe Ltd.

It is this company (DH Europe Ltd) that farmers have paid deposits to and it is this company that is in financial trouble, not Newrock Engineering Ltd. We are happy to make this clear.

“I have tried to do the decent thing and I have been renting the business. We are going to make it right. The new people we have coming in will make good with all the farmers,” said David Jackson.

