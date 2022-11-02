Sharp drop in dairy commodities

Prices for key dairy commodities fell sharply at this week’s GDT and Dutch Dairy Board (DDB) auctions. On Tuesday, the GDT index fell 3.9% and is now at its lowest level since January 2021.

Eight of the last 10 GDT events have ended with negative results ,with prices averaging US$3,537/t this week.

Butter rose marginally by 0.2%, with cheddar up by 0.9%. However, skim milk powder (SMP) plummeted by 8.5% with whole milk powder down 3.4%.

On Wednesday, the DDB auction saw butter falling €250 to €6,150/t, making it five consecutive weeks the price has trended downwards.

SMP also fell for the fifth week in a row and is now similar to prices recorded last November, while WMP fell €120 to €4,450/t.

Bird flu forces English flocks inside

From Monday 7 November all poultry and captive birds must be housed across England, UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss has announced.

The legal requirement extends housing measures already in force to combat the spread of avian influenza (bird flu) in hot spot areas of Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex.

The introduction of the housing measures comes after the disease was detected at over 70 premises across the UK since the beginning of October, as well as multiple reports in wild birds.

“We are now facing this year, the largest ever outbreak of bird flu and are seeing rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England. The risk of kept birds being exposed to disease has reached a point where it is now necessary for all birds to be housed until further notice,” Middlemiss said.

Lakeland Dairies to host calf workshop

A Lakeland Dairies calf-rearing workshop is to be held at Workman Farms, Aghadowey, BT51 4AA on Wednesday 9 November, starting at 11am. To book a place ring 07785469219

Sugden fears vet school delay

Independent MLA Claire Sudgen has questioned why a report into the need for a vet school in NI continues to be delayed.

The report, produced by the Strategic Investment Board on behalf of Queen’s University and the University of Ulster, has considered the potential for a new school in Coleraine.

“Previous dates for publication of the report – first in September 2021, then early in the new year and then February – were all missed. This report was completed in March but remains unpublished,” said Ms Sugden.

She added that with the current political deadlock she fears the issue will remain unresolved for some time.

Interest rates

Leaders from Farmers For Action (FFA) in NI have requested a zoom meeting with the Financial Ombudsman’s Office in London to query why local banks continue to pay low interest rates on savings of around 0.5%, well behind the Bank of England base rate.

“FFA Steering Committee cannot stand by and watch good people being short-changed by these giant corporates controlled from London, Dublin and others places around the world without any accountability,” said William Taylor from FFA.

English schemes

A “rapid review” of new farm schemes in England to replace the basic payment scheme (BPS) should be completed in the coming weeks, Defra Minister Mark Spencer has said.

“We are getting quite close – I would be very disappointed if it is post-Christmas” the Minister told attendees at a National Sheep Association (NSA) event on Tuesday.

The plans to roll out the Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) to replace BPS in England has received lots of criticism from farmers, with reports the UK government are now considering retaining some level of area payments into the future.

Bird flu at Co Down nature reserve