YFCU on the hunt for new CEO

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) are looking to recruit a CEO to replace current incumbent, Michael Reid.

Duties include working with the YFCU board to develop and implement a strategic plan, overseeing activities, monitoring finances and supporting staff. The job comes with a salary of £45,000 to £62,000 (negotiable). Applications must be received by 12pm on 20 October 2022. An information pack can be obtained from louise@momentum-hc.com.

Beef and sheep events at CAFRE

Two evening meetings focusing on parasite and winter-feeding strategies for beef and sheep farmers will take place at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus on Tuesday 4 October and Enniskillen campus on Thursday 6 October, starting at 7.30pm.

Speakers include Dr Eric Morgan from Queen’s University, who will cover anthelmintic treatments, as well as Paul Crawford from the NI sheep scab programme. CAFRE beef and sheep advisers will look at winter feed diets, with Dr Francis Lively from AFBI outlining the impact on performance if cattle are not optimally fed this winter.

Registration is via the events section of the CAFRE website.

AFBI £800 offer to dairy farmers

Researchers at AFBI would like to hear from dairy farmers thinking of installing automated milking systems or lameness detection systems, as part of a study to assess how the technology is changing cow welfare, farm labour, skills and productivity on farms.

AFBI staff will visit participating farms four times pre installation and four times post installation. Farmers will be paid £800 for their time. Anyone interested should email laura.mcanally@afbini.gov.uk.