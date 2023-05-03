Tickets will be available at Balmoral to win a farm shed. Launching the initiative are Hannah Kirkpatrick, Rural Support, George Mullan, ABP managing director in NI and Victor Chestnutt, Life Beyond Steering Group Member.

Visit the IFJ stand

The Irish Farmers Journal stand is again at B42, which is beside the cattle rings.

We always look forward to meeting readers and discussing the various issues in farming.

Please call in for some refreshments. There will also be some merchandise on sale.

Less plastic waste at the Show

The organisers of the Balmoral Show, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), has been working with environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful to reduce overall plastic usage at the event.

“Our aim is to encourage visitors to avoid buying single-use plastic and for all caterers and traders to reduce the amount of plastic and polystyrene used and made available,’ explained RUAS operations director Rhonda Geary.

Water stations have been installed throughout the site, allowing visitors to refill their own water bottles. There is also a return scheme at on-site bars, while visitors have been encouraged to purchase digital tickets and use the Balmoral Show app rather than printed maps and timetables.

ABP offers up shed for charity

Rather than its usual marquee at Balmoral Show, platinum sponsor ABP has replaced it with a 21.6m long x 15.2m wide x 4.4m high shed, with local charity Rural Support selling £10 tickets to win the shed or an alternative cash prize of £20,000.

All proceeds go to Rural Support’s Life Beyond programme, which provides bereavement support to farm families, similar to the Embrace Farm service offered in the Republic of Ireland.

Tickets to enter the charity prize draw will be available each day of Balmoral Show on ABP stand no B5 or Rural Support stand no B33a.

M&S reinforces commitment to Ag

Leading UK retailer Marks & Spencer, has returned as a platinum sponsor of Balmoral Show for the 20th year and will showcase its commitment to local agriculture and sustainable farming at the event.

Visitors to the M&S stand will be able to see live chef demonstrations as well as sample a selection of the retailer’s products.

The retailer is also sponsoring a selection of beef livestock classes, and will host its Select Farm Awards on Wednesday 10 May, recognising farmers who have demonstrated best-in-class practices in terms of innovation, welfare and low-impact farming.

