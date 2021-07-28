Top price at the Charollais Premier sale was shearling ram shown by William McAllister which sold for 4,400gns.

Record prices at Charollais sale

The sale of Charollais rams at Dungannon Mart on Monday saw the record smashed for the breed in NI.

Prices peaked at 4,400gns for Artnagullion Viceroy, a shearling ram bred by William McAllister, Kells, which moves to a commercial flock in Co Down.

The supreme champion, an Arbryn Viper son, was shown by Richard and Harry Powell and secured 3,400gns. The Powell family also received the same price for a second ram lamb from the same sire.

Other stand-out prices saw 3,000gns paid for a ram lamb from Drew and Stephen Cowan, while the champion female, bred by the McConnell brothers, made 1,200gn.

Overall, 10 shearling rams averaged 1,210gns with 81 ram lambs averaging 841gns. Shearling ewes averaged 485gns for seven animals with 31 ewe lambs averaging 487gns.

COVID-19 exemption for seasonal workers

Migrant workers arriving into NI via the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme will now qualify for exemptions from COVID-19-related travel restrictions, agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced.

The exemption comes after DAERA submitted a request to the Department of Health. Workers who have an offer of employment in edible horticulture on a named farm, can claim an exemption from post-arrival testing and self-isolation if they have travelled from an amber list country. They will have to take Lateral Flow tests on days two, five and eight following arrival.

