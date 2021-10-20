DAERA and UFU climate conference

As part of a series of events in the run up to the COP26 climate change event taking place in Glasgow at the start of November, the UFU and DAERA have jointly organised an agriculture and climate change conference on Wednesday 27 October.

Speakers include DAERA Minister Edwin Poots and Lord Deben, the chair of the UK Climate Change Committee. The morning session starts at 10am, and the afternoon session at 2pm. To register to watch online, go to the events section of the UFU website (www.ufuni.org).

Ammonia plan in final stages – Poots

A long awaited ammonia action plan produced by DAERA should soon be out for public consultation, Minister Poots has said. First promised in 2018, the document is expected to set out policies to reduce ammonia emissions. “We have had further scientific advice – we are dealing with that in the final elements of the report. We are working towards getting that out soon,” Minister Poots told MLAs last Thursday.

Read more

Ammonia reduction will require big changes