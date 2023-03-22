Higher prices being paid for hoggets

There is more life in the sheep trade as factories step up buying activity with Ramadan now underway and numbers coming on the market tightening.

Factory quotes are up 5p to 10p/kg to a base of 560p/kg, but deals are being made at 565p to 570p/kg to keep pace with local marts who have seen an uplift in buying activity from agents working for Irish processors.

Good quality meal finished hoggets are commanding £125 with little difficulty in NI marts and prices of £127 to £130 are common for heavier sorts. Factory prices in the Republic of Ireland have increased by 20c/kg to €6.80/kg which converts to a sterling price of 570p/kg.

Dunbia to eliminate fossil fuel at Welsh factory

Cork-based company ActionZero is to help eliminate fossil fuel use at Dunbia’s sheep processing facility in Llanybydder, Wales.

The deal between the two companies is worth over €3m and is supported by the UK government’s Industrial Energy Transformation Fund.

The project involves the installation of ActionZero’s EscoPod heat pump system which will provide high temperature water without the need for fossil fuel. The new system is expected to reduce carbon emissions at the Dunbia site by at least 577t per year.

Ulster Wool launches training competition

One young farmers’ club member from NI has the opportunity to win a place on Ulster Wool’s training and development programme for 2023.

The successful candidate will receive one year of free access to training courses, including machine shearing, gear training and wool handling.

Email shearing@ulsterwool.org.uk for competition rules and how to enter. Closing date for entries is 14 April 2023.