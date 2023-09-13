There are concerns that a rule change will lead to some hill and marginal land no longer being farmed at all.

Land eligibility rule

There is a risk of land abandonment in NI due to planned changes to land eligibility rules, DAERA has acknowledged. It is currently proposed that all agricultural land in NI will be eligible for the new area-based Farm Sustainability Payment, which is to be rolled out from 2025 onwards. The rule change aims to remove the incentive for farmers to trim back hedges etc. to keep land eligible for payments. However, there are concerns that it will also lead to some hill and marginal land no longer being farmed at all.

“DAERA will […] carry out further investigative work on the potential for the change in land eligibility rules to lead to land abandonment,” reads a new document from the department.