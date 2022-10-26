Dairy Council sustainability event

The NI Dairy Council is holding a Sustainable Dairy event on Tuesday 8 November at the Dunadry Hotel, Templepatrick between 11am and 1pm.

The aim of the event is to promote the need for NI dairy farmers to capture and analyse emissions data to inform on farm decisions.

Speakers include Dutch dairy farmer Wilco Brouwer de Koning and DAERA permanent secretary Katrina Godfrey. There will also be a discussion panel featuring the CEOs of Lakeland, Dale Farm and Glanbia Cheese. Booking is essential. Email Philip Kennedy on Philip@OSCNI.com.

Lantra offers course on child safety

Rural training provider Lantra, has lauchned a free online course aimed at improving child safety on farms.

Issues covered include children and tractors/ATVs, child safety around equipment, harmful substances, and the importance of having a child safety checklist.

On completion, participants can download their free certificate.

Paula Smyth, director of Lantra Ireland said: “This free short course will give you an insight into various hazards and the steps to take to avoid these.”

Coffey returns to lead Defra

Conservative MP, Thérèse Coffey has been appointed as Secretary of State at Defra by the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

It is effectively a demotion for Ms Coffey, who was deputy Prime Minister in the Liz Truss led administration. Ms Coffey previously held roles in the Department for Work and Pensions and prior to that had been a junior minister at Defra.