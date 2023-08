Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's News Podcast, our news team discusses the details of the new €50/cow suckler scheme and how IBR testing requirements are already causing farmer concerns.

The wet weather, show cancellations, flooding, nitrates, budget submissions and the latest on the dairy exit scheme are all also on the agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.