In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses how beef finishers are losing €300/ head on spring stores, the latest on dairy cow cull proposals and the nature restoration law.

We also look at new Teagasc science on carbon emissions from peat soils, fertiliser and meal prices, Coillte’s land acquisitions and tillage farmer views.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

