In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses the €250/head beef price gap opening up between factories in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) and Northern Ireland.

Weanling exports, SCEP, rewetting, milk and fertiliser prices, and farmer views from the Newford Farm open day are all also on the agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

