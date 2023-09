Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's News Podcast, our news team discusses the impact of the €400 gap between Irish and British beef prices.

A Dutch calf import ban, Algerian cattle export prospects, fertiliser prices, a mart death, changes at Tirlán and cull cow prices are all also on the agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.