In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses the impact of the latest wet and windy weather on farmers as they face additional housing and feed costs.

The team also looks at the future outlook for milk prices, dairy processor profits, changes to land leasing tax reliefs, plans for a Macra protest and reaction to the recommendations made by the Citizen’s Assembly on biodiversity loss.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

