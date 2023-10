Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's News Podcast, our news team discusses Budget 2024 and runs through what it means for each farm sector.

Cattle carcase weights, harvest woes, a potential glyphosate ban, farm emissions and a new Kerry producer group are all also on the agenda. Listen in for the latest.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.